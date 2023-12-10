Sunday's game features the Temple Owls (5-3) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) facing off at Barclays Center (on December 10) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 victory for Temple.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Albany (NY) vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Albany (NY) vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 78, Albany (NY) 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. Temple

Computer Predicted Spread: Temple (-4.5)

Temple (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Temple is 5-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Albany (NY)'s 5-2-0 ATS record. The Owls are 5-1-0 and the Great Danes are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

The Great Danes' +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.6 points per game (109th in college basketball) while allowing 73.0 per outing (228th in college basketball).

The 38.9 rebounds per game Albany (NY) accumulates rank 86th in the nation, 3.5 more than the 35.4 its opponents record.

Albany (NY) connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.5% from beyond the arc (129th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 28.2%.

Albany (NY) forces 12.2 turnovers per game (183rd in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (221st in college basketball).

