How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Temple Owls (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Albany (NY) vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Albany (NY) Stats Insights
- The Great Danes' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- Albany (NY) is 6-0 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
- The Great Danes are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 38th.
- The Great Danes put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 72.5 the Owls allow to opponents.
- Albany (NY) has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.
Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Albany (NY) scored more points at home (70.4 per game) than away (65.8) last season.
- The Great Danes allowed 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 77.9 away.
- At home, Albany (NY) made 6.6 triples per game last season, 1.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.3). Albany (NY)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%) too.
Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston University
|W 86-72
|SEFCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 73-68
|SEFCU Arena
|12/5/2023
|SUNY-Potsdam
|W 98-59
|SEFCU Arena
|12/10/2023
|Temple
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|12/19/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|SEFCU Arena
