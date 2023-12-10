The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Temple Owls (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Albany (NY) vs. Temple Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

The Great Danes' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

Albany (NY) is 6-0 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.

The Great Danes are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 38th.

The Great Danes put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 72.5 the Owls allow to opponents.

Albany (NY) has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Albany (NY) scored more points at home (70.4 per game) than away (65.8) last season.

The Great Danes allowed 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 77.9 away.

At home, Albany (NY) made 6.6 triples per game last season, 1.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.3). Albany (NY)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule