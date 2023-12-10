The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Temple Owls (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Temple Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Great Danes' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • Albany (NY) is 6-0 when it shoots better than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Great Danes are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 38th.
  • The Great Danes put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 72.5 the Owls allow to opponents.
  • Albany (NY) has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Albany (NY) scored more points at home (70.4 per game) than away (65.8) last season.
  • The Great Danes allowed 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 77.9 away.
  • At home, Albany (NY) made 6.6 triples per game last season, 1.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.3). Albany (NY)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%) too.

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Boston University W 86-72 SEFCU Arena
12/2/2023 Dartmouth W 73-68 SEFCU Arena
12/5/2023 SUNY-Potsdam W 98-59 SEFCU Arena
12/10/2023 Temple - Barclays Center
12/16/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
12/19/2023 Sacred Heart - SEFCU Arena

