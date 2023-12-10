Albany (NY) vs. Temple December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Temple Owls (3-2) will play the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Albany (NY) vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- Hysier Miller: 20.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jahlil White: 13.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Matteo Picarelli: 13.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zion Stanford: 9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
Albany (NY) vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|Temple Rank
|Temple AVG
|Albany (NY) AVG
|Albany (NY) Rank
|186th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|75.0
|186th
|169th
|70.4
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|287th
|228th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|35.5
|98th
|160th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|86th
|57th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|7.2
|202nd
|289th
|11.2
|Assists
|11.5
|274th
|31st
|9.2
|Turnovers
|12.5
|214th
