The Temple Owls (3-2) will play the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Temple Game Information

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

  • Hysier Miller: 20.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jahlil White: 13.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Matteo Picarelli: 13.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sam Hofman: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Zion Stanford: 9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Albany (NY) vs. Temple Stat Comparison

Temple Rank Temple AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank
186th 75.0 Points Scored 75.0 186th
169th 70.4 Points Allowed 76.3 287th
228th 32.2 Rebounds 35.5 98th
160th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.5 86th
57th 9.2 3pt Made 7.2 202nd
289th 11.2 Assists 11.5 274th
31st 9.2 Turnovers 12.5 214th

