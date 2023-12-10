The Temple Owls (3-2) will play the Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Temple Game Information

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

Hysier Miller: 20.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jahlil White: 13.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Matteo Picarelli: 13.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Sam Hofman: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Zion Stanford: 9.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Albany (NY) vs. Temple Stat Comparison

Temple Rank Temple AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank 186th 75.0 Points Scored 75.0 186th 169th 70.4 Points Allowed 76.3 287th 228th 32.2 Rebounds 35.5 98th 160th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 10.5 86th 57th 9.2 3pt Made 7.2 202nd 289th 11.2 Assists 11.5 274th 31st 9.2 Turnovers 12.5 214th

