On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Alexis Lafreniere going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

  • Lafreniere has scored in seven of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 54 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Lafreniere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:10 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:51 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 21:01 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:48 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:38 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:34 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 6-3

Rangers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

