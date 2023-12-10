Alexis Lafreniere will be among those on the ice Sunday when his New York Rangers face the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Lafreniere in that upcoming Rangers-Kings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Lafreniere has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 16:56 on the ice per game.

Lafreniere has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lafreniere has a point in 12 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

Lafreniere has had an assist in a game six times this year over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Lafreniere's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the league.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +37.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 2 16 Points 3 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

