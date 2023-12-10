When Allen Lazard hits the gridiron for the New York Jets in their Week 14 matchup against the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lazard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Allen Lazard score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Lazard has 20 grabs for 290 yards and one score this campaign. He has been targeted 42 times, and puts up 26.4 yards per game.

Lazard, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Allen Lazard Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 6 3 45 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 2 18 0 Week 10 @Raiders 5 1 17 0 Week 11 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 13 Falcons 1 0 0 0

Rep Allen Lazard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.