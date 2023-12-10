For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Artemi Panarin a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Panarin stats and insights

Panarin has scored in 12 of 25 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.

Panarin's shooting percentage is 16.5%, and he averages 3.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 54 total goals (2.2 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panarin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 2 1 1 23:46 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 4 3 1 19:15 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:15 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 17:05 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:34 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.