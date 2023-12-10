The New York Rangers, Artemi Panarin included, will play the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Panarin against the Kings, we have lots of info to help.

Artemi Panarin vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin has averaged 19:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In Panarin's 25 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Panarin has a point in 20 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points 13 times.

In 17 of 25 games this season, Panarin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Panarin has an implied probability of 38.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of Panarin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Panarin Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 54 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 2 36 Points 2 16 Goals 1 20 Assists 1

