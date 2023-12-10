Which basketball team sits on top of the Big East? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

1. UConn

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 25-5

6-3 | 25-5 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 76-64 vs North Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: Louisville

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX

2. Creighton

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-3

7-2 | 25-3 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: L 76-70 vs Marquette

Next Game

Opponent: @ Drake

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Marquette

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 26-3

10-0 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th

130th Last Game: W 76-70 vs Creighton

Next Game

Opponent: Appalachian State

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Seton Hall

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-11

7-3 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd

162nd Last Game: W 67-27 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Next Game

Opponent: UNLV

UNLV Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5. Villanova

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-12

6-4 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 61-58 vs Princeton

Next Game

Opponent: @ St. John's (NY)

@ St. John's (NY) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6. DePaul

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-14

6-5 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 90-65 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama State

Alabama State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7. Georgetown

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 19-10

8-1 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st

321st Last Game: W 61-40 vs Colgate

Next Game

Opponent: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8. St. John's (NY)

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-19

5-6 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th

157th Last Game: W 55-44 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Opponent: Villanova

Villanova Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. Butler

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 12-16

7-3 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd

223rd Last Game: W 84-51 vs Chicago State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UConn

@ UConn Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10. Providence

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-22

5-5 | 9-22 Overall Rank: 163rd

163rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th

175th Last Game: W 63-58 vs Yale

Next Game

Opponent: Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

11. Xavier

Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-27

0-8 | 0-27 Overall Rank: 323rd

323rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th

144th Last Game: L 69-47 vs Cincinnati

Next Game