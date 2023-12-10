The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will meet the Buffalo Bills (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 49 points.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's matchup between the Chiefs and the Bills and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting intel you need in the column below.

Bills vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bills have had the lead five times, have trailed six times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Chiefs have led after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.8 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

The Chiefs have won the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

The Chiefs have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.5 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After 12 games this season, the Bills have lost the fourth quarter five times and outscored their opponent seven times.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging three points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in that quarter.

Bills vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bills have been winning seven times (5-2 in those games) and have been losing five times (1-4) at the completion of the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Chiefs have had the lead eight times, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up two times.

2nd Half

Digging into scoring in the second half this season, the Bills have won the second half in eight games and have been outscored in the second half in four games.

The Chiefs have won the second half in five games this season, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.1 points on average in the second half.

