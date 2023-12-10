Bills vs. Chiefs Injury Report — Week 14
Peruse the injury report for the Buffalo Bills (6-6), which currently has eight players listed on it, as the Bills prepare for their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 4:25 PM .
Their last time out, the Bills lost 37-34 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs head into the matchup after losing 27-19 to the Green Bay Packers in their last game on December 3.
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Right shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Taylor Rapp
|S
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|Von Miller
|LB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Wrist
|Questionable
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|Pectoral
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Donovan Smith
|OT
|Neck
|Out
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|Darius Harris
|LB
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
Bills vs. Chiefs Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Bills Season Insights
- The Bills' defense ranks 12th in the NFL with 319.9 total yards allowed per game, but they've been bolstered by their offense, which ranks fourth-best by compiling 383.3 total yards per game.
- The Bills have been a top-five unit on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank fifth-best in points per game (27.3) and fifth-best in points allowed per game (18.9).
- The Bills' pass offense has been dominant, putting up 260.9 passing yards per contest (fifth-best) this season. On defense, they rank eighth by surrendering 203.3 passing yards per game.
- With 122.3 rushing yards per game on offense, Buffalo ranks 10th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 20th, giving up 116.7 rushing yards per contest.
- The Bills have a +1 turnover margin this season, which ranks 14th in the NFL.
Bills vs. Chiefs Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-1)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-120), Bills (+100)
- Total: 48.5 points
