The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) host the Buffalo Bills (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Bills Insights

The Bills rack up 27.3 points per game, 10.0 more than the Chiefs surrender (17.3).

The Bills collect 85.6 more yards per game (383.3) than the Chiefs allow (297.7).

This year Buffalo averages 122.3 rushing yards per game, 7.6 more yards than Kansas City allows (114.7).

The Bills have turned the ball over six more times (20 total) than the Chiefs have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Bills Away Performance

The Bills put up 26.0 points per game away from home (1.3 less than their overall average), and give up 23.0 in road games (4.1 more than overall).

The Bills accumulate 372.2 yards per game away from home (11.1 less than their overall average), and concede 331.6 in road games (11.7 more than overall).

On the road, Buffalo accumulates 254.8 passing yards per game and gives up 209.2. That's less than it gains overall (260.9), and more than it allows (203.3).

The Bills' average yards rushing on the road (117.4) is lower than their overall average (122.3). But their average yards allowed away from home (122.4) is higher than overall (116.7).

The Bills' offensive third-down percentage (52.7%) and defensive third-down percentage (38.6%) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 49.7% and 38.5%, respectively.

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/13/2023 Denver L 24-22 ESPN 11/19/2023 New York W 32-6 CBS 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia L 37-34 CBS 12/10/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 12/17/2023 Dallas - FOX 12/23/2023 at Los Angeles - Peacock 12/31/2023 New England - CBS

