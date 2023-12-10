For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Blake Wheeler a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

  • Wheeler has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Wheeler averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.1%.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:00 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:01 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:50 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 11:47 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-3

Rangers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

