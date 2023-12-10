For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Blake Wheeler a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wheeler stats and insights

Wheeler has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Wheeler averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:00 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:01 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:50 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 11:47 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.