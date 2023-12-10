Will Blake Wheeler Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 10?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Blake Wheeler a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Wheeler stats and insights
- Wheeler has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Wheeler averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.1%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Wheeler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|11:47
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 6-3
Rangers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
