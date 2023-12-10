Will Breece Hall Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Breece Hall did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 14 contest against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Hall's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 14, Hall has 137 carries for 585 yards and two touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 44 receptions (57 targets) for 349 yards.
Breece Hall Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Jets.
Week 14 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Hall 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|137
|585
|2
|4.3
|57
|44
|349
|2
Hall Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|10
|127
|0
|1
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|12
|18
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|6
|56
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|22
|177
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|12
|39
|1
|5
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|12
|17
|0
|6
|76
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|16
|50
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|13
|28
|0
|3
|47
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|10
|23
|0
|5
|50
|1
|Week 12
|Dolphins
|7
|25
|0
|7
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Falcons
|13
|16
|0
|6
|29
|0
