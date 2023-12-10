Breece Hall did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 14 contest against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Hall's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 14, Hall has 137 carries for 585 yards and two touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 44 receptions (57 targets) for 349 yards.

Breece Hall Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Jets.

Week 14 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hall 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 137 585 2 4.3 57 44 349 2

Hall Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 12 18 0 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 56 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Broncos 22 177 1 3 17 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 39 1 5 54 0 Week 8 @Giants 12 17 0 6 76 1 Week 9 Chargers 16 50 0 4 10 0 Week 10 @Raiders 13 28 0 3 47 0 Week 11 @Bills 10 23 0 5 50 1 Week 12 Dolphins 7 25 0 7 24 0 Week 13 Falcons 13 16 0 6 29 0

