Breece Hall will be facing the ninth-best rushing defense in the league when his New York Jets take on the Houston Texans in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hall leads the team with 585 yards (48.8 ypg) on 137 rushes and has gotten into the end zone two times. Hall has collected 44 catches this season for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

Hall vs. the Texans

Hall vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games The Texans defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 11 opposing players this year.

The Texans have given up two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

Hall will play against the NFL's ninth-ranked run defense this week. The Texans give up 97 yards on the ground per contest.

So far this year, the Texans have conceded 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 26th in NFL play.

Jets Player Previews

Breece Hall Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Hall Rushing Insights

Hall hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his 12 opportunities this season (25.0%).

The Jets have passed 62.3% of the time and run 37.7% this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 137 of his team's 251 total rushing attempts this season (54.6%).

Hall has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has four total touchdowns this season (40.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

He has 14 carries in the red zone (48.3% of his team's 29 red zone rushes).

Breece Hall Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-110)

Hall Receiving Insights

In nine of 11 games this year, Hall has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hall has 13.8% of his team's target share (57 targets on 414 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 57 times, averaging 6.1 yards per target (104th in NFL).

In two of 12 games this year, Hall has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Hall (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.1% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 6 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 13 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

