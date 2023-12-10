Will Breece Hall Score a Touchdown Against the Texans in Week 14?
With the New York Jets squaring off against the Houston Texans in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Breece Hall a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Texans?
Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)
- Hall's team-high 585 rushing yards (48.8 per game) have come on 137 carries, with two touchdowns.
- Hall has also tacked on 44 catches for 349 yards (29.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Hall has run for a touchdown in two games this year.
- He has made two touchdown catches this season in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.
Breece Hall Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|10
|127
|0
|1
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|12
|18
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|6
|56
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|22
|177
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|12
|39
|1
|5
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|12
|17
|0
|6
|76
|1
|Week 9
|Chargers
|16
|50
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|13
|28
|0
|3
|47
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|10
|23
|0
|5
|50
|1
|Week 12
|Dolphins
|7
|25
|0
|7
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Falcons
|13
|16
|0
|6
|29
|0
