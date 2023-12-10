With the New York Jets squaring off against the Houston Texans in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Breece Hall a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Hall's team-high 585 rushing yards (48.8 per game) have come on 137 carries, with two touchdowns.

Hall has also tacked on 44 catches for 349 yards (29.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Hall has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

He has made two touchdown catches this season in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Breece Hall Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 12 18 0 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 56 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Broncos 22 177 1 3 17 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 39 1 5 54 0 Week 8 @Giants 12 17 0 6 76 1 Week 9 Chargers 16 50 0 4 10 0 Week 10 @Raiders 13 28 0 3 47 0 Week 11 @Bills 10 23 0 5 50 1 Week 12 Dolphins 7 25 0 7 24 0 Week 13 Falcons 13 16 0 6 29 0

