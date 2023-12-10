The Buffalo Bills (6-6) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023, and best bets information is available.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chiefs vs. Bills? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Chiefs vs. Bills?

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Chiefs favored by one, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (3.6 points).

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 54.5%.

The Chiefs have gone 8-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Kansas City has a record of 8-4 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (66.7%).

The Bills have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Buffalo has been at least a +100 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Who will win? The Chiefs or Bills? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 14 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas City (-1)



Kansas City (-1) The Chiefs have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.

Kansas City is 7-5 ATS when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

The Bills have covered the spread in a game four times this year (4-8-0).

Buffalo is winless against the spread when it's 1-point underdogs or more (0-2).

Parlay your bets together on the Chiefs vs. Bills matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) The two teams average a combined 1.7 more points per game, 50.2 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 48.5 points.

The Chiefs and the Bills have seen their opponents average a combined 12.3 less points per game than the point total of 48.5 set for this matchup.

The Chiefs have hit the over in four of their 12 games with a set total (33.3%).

The Bills have gone over in four of their 12 games with a set total (33.3%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 12 260.6 22 27.6 0

Stefon Diggs Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 12 80.8 8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.