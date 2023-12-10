Chris Kreider will be in action when the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings face off at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Prop bets for Kreider in that upcoming Rangers-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chris Kreider vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider's plus-minus this season, in 18:36 per game on the ice, is +4.

Kreider has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 25 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Kreider has a point in 15 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

In eight of 25 games this season, Kreider has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Kreider goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kreider has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kreider Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 54 total goals (2.2 per game).

The team's +37 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 2 22 Points 3 14 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.