The Columbia Lions (6-4) aim to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Wagner Seahawks (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

TV: ESPN+

Columbia vs. Wagner Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks put up an average of 60.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 66.3 the Lions give up.

When it scores more than 66.3 points, Wagner is 3-0.

Columbia has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.5 points.

The Lions average 74.1 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 61.8 the Seahawks give up.

When Columbia puts up more than 61.8 points, it is 6-3.

When Wagner allows fewer than 74.1 points, it is 3-3.

The Lions are making 43.7% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Seahawks allow to opponents (40.0%).

The Seahawks shoot 36.3% from the field, 4.7% lower than the Lions allow.

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 21.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (28-for-81)

21.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (28-for-81) Kitty Henderson: 13.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Cecelia Collins: 10.9 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

10.9 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Riley Weiss: 8.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

8.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47) Nicole Stephens: 4.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Columbia Schedule