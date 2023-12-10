Sunday's game features the Columbia Lions (6-4) and the Wagner Seahawks (3-5) clashing at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-49 win for heavily favored Columbia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Lions won their most recent outing 76-66 against Memphis on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Columbia vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Columbia vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 82, Wagner 49

Other Ivy League Predictions

Columbia Schedule Analysis

The Lions notched their signature win of the season on November 10 by claiming a 71-61 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Columbia is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins, but also tied for the second-most defeats.

The Lions have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Columbia 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 40) on November 10

77-75 at home over Villanova (No. 48) on December 3

80-57 at home over Towson (No. 147) on November 16

76-66 at home over Memphis (No. 156) on December 6

77-52 at home over Providence (No. 162) on November 29

Columbia Leaders

Abbey Hsu: 21.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (28-for-81)

21.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (28-for-81) Kitty Henderson: 13.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Cecelia Collins: 10.9 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

10.9 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Riley Weiss: 8.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47)

8.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (20-for-47) Nicole Stephens: 4.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (scoring 74.1 points per game to rank 79th in college basketball while allowing 66.3 per outing to rank 218th in college basketball) and have a +78 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.