When the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs match up in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Dalton Kincaid find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Kincaid has 56 receptions for 474 yards and two scores this year. He has been targeted 64 times, and posts 43.1 yards per game.

Kincaid has made two touchdown catches this season in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Dalton Kincaid Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Patriots 8 8 75 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 7 5 65 1 Week 9 @Bengals 11 10 81 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 5 51 1 Week 11 Jets 7 6 46 0 Week 12 @Eagles 6 5 38 0

