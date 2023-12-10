Will Dalvin Cook pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets take on the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cook will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Cook has piled up 59 carries for 197 yards (16.4 per game).

Cook has also caught 13 passes for 77 yards (6.4 per game).

Cook does not have a rushing touchdown in 12 games.

Dalvin Cook Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 33 0 3 26 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 7 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Patriots 8 18 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5 16 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Broncos 6 23 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 12 0 1 2 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 7 0 1 1 0 Week 10 @Raiders 4 26 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 2 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 19 0 Week 13 Falcons 9 35 0 1 11 0

Rep Dalvin Cook with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.