Dawson Knox was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Buffalo Bills match up with the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Knox's stats can be found below.

Entering Week 14, Knox has 15 receptions for 102 yards -- 6.8 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 28 occasions.

Dawson Knox Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

The Bills have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Dalton Kincaid (FP/thumb): 56 Rec; 474 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Bills vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Knox 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 28 15 102 63 1 6.8

Knox Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 2 Raiders 5 3 10 1 Week 3 @Commanders 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 12 0 Week 5 Jaguars 6 3 17 0 Week 6 Giants 6 3 17 0 Week 7 @Patriots 3 1 10 0

