Will Dawson Knox Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dawson Knox was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Buffalo Bills match up with the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Knox's stats can be found below.
Rep Dawson Knox and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 14, Knox has 15 receptions for 102 yards -- 6.8 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 28 occasions.
Keep an eye on Knox's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Dawson Knox Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Wrist
- The Bills have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Dalton Kincaid (FP/thumb): 56 Rec; 474 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Najee Harris
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Demario Douglas
- Click Here for Kayshon Boutte
- Click Here for DeVante Parker
Bills vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Knox 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|28
|15
|102
|63
|1
|6.8
Knox Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|5
|3
|10
|1
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|6
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Giants
|6
|3
|17
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|3
|1
|10
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.