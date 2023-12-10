The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play in a Week 14 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Deonte Harris find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Deonte Harris score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Harris' stat line shows 13 catches for 113 yards and one score. He is averaging 10.3 yards per game, and has been targeted on 19 occasions.

In one of 10 games this year, Harris has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Deonte Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 3 2 4 0 Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 15 0 Week 4 Dolphins 2 2 10 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 62 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 3 1 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 10 0 Week 9 @Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 1 0 0 0

