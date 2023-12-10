Will Erik Gustafsson Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 10?
Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal when the New York Rangers take on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gustafsson stats and insights
- In three of 25 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- Gustafsson has picked up six assists on the power play.
- Gustafsson's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 54 total goals (2.2 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gustafsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:32
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|20:39
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.