Fordham vs. Fairfield Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's contest features the Fairfield Stags (6-1) and the Fordham Rams (5-5) squaring off at Leo D. Mahoney Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-55 win for heavily favored Fairfield according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.
The Rams' last game was a 65-62 loss to Siena on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Fordham vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fordham vs. Fairfield Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairfield 76, Fordham 55
Other A-10 Predictions
- George Mason vs Mount St. Mary's
- Dayton vs Miami (OH)
- High Point vs Davidson
- Saint Louis vs Southern Illinois
- Milwaukee vs Loyola Chicago
Fordham Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Rams took down the Albany Great Danes at home on November 10 by a score of 66-63.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Fordham is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-63 at home over Albany (No. 145) on November 10
- 76-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 341) on November 25
- 80-46 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 345) on November 28
Fordham Leaders
- Taylor Donaldson: 18.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)
- Emy Hayford: 12.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Matilda Flood: 5.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Maranda Nyborg: 7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 50 FG%
- Mandy McGurk: 7.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
Fordham Performance Insights
- The Rams are outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game, with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.7 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and give up 59.5 per outing (107th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.