Sunday's contest features the Fairfield Stags (6-1) and the Fordham Rams (5-5) squaring off at Leo D. Mahoney Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-55 win for heavily favored Fairfield according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Rams' last game was a 65-62 loss to Siena on Thursday.

Fordham vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Fordham vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 76, Fordham 55

Other A-10 Predictions

Fordham Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Rams took down the Albany Great Danes at home on November 10 by a score of 66-63.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Fordham is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.

Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins

66-63 at home over Albany (No. 145) on November 10

76-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 341) on November 25

80-46 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 345) on November 28

Fordham Leaders

Taylor Donaldson: 18.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

18.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62) Emy Hayford: 12.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

12.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Matilda Flood: 5.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

5.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Maranda Nyborg: 7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 50 FG%

7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 50 FG% Mandy McGurk: 7.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game, with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.7 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and give up 59.5 per outing (107th in college basketball).

