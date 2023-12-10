The Fordham Rams (4-2) will meet the Fairfield Stags (4-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Fordham vs. Fairfield Game Information

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Meghan Andersen: 17.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Janelle Brown: 13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kaety L'Amoreaux: 13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kendall McGruder: 8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Izabela Nicoletti: 2.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Fairfield Players to Watch

