The Fordham Rams (4-2) will meet the Fairfield Stags (4-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Fordham vs. Fairfield Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Fordham Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fordham Players to Watch

Meghan Andersen: 17.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Janelle Brown: 13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Kaety L'Amoreaux: 13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendall McGruder: 8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Izabela Nicoletti: 2.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fairfield Players to Watch

Andersen: 17.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Brown: 13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK L'Amoreaux: 13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK McGruder: 8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Nicoletti: 2.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.