How to Watch the Fordham vs. Fairfield Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Fordham Rams (5-5) will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Fairfield Stags (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Fordham vs. Fairfield Scoring Comparison
- The Rams average 11.1 more points per game (65.7) than the Stags give up to opponents (54.6).
- Fordham is 5-3 when it scores more than 54.6 points.
- Fairfield is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.
- The Stags average 78.4 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 59.5 the Rams give up.
- When Fairfield scores more than 59.5 points, it is 6-1.
- Fordham has a 5-5 record when giving up fewer than 78.4 points.
- The Stags are making 49.4% of their shots from the field, 10.3% higher than the Rams allow to opponents (39.1%).
- The Rams shoot 40.9% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Stags concede.
Fordham Leaders
- Taylor Donaldson: 18.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)
- Emy Hayford: 12.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Matilda Flood: 5.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Maranda Nyborg: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Mandy McGurk: 7.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Maine
|L 74-62
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 75-73
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/7/2023
|@ Siena
|L 65-62
|MVP Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/30/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
