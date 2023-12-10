The Fordham Rams (5-5) will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Fairfield Stags (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Fordham vs. Fairfield Scoring Comparison

The Rams average 11.1 more points per game (65.7) than the Stags give up to opponents (54.6).

Fordham is 5-3 when it scores more than 54.6 points.

Fairfield is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.

The Stags average 78.4 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 59.5 the Rams give up.

When Fairfield scores more than 59.5 points, it is 6-1.

Fordham has a 5-5 record when giving up fewer than 78.4 points.

The Stags are making 49.4% of their shots from the field, 10.3% higher than the Rams allow to opponents (39.1%).

The Rams shoot 40.9% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Stags concede.

Fordham Leaders

Taylor Donaldson: 18.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

18.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62) Emy Hayford: 12.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

12.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Matilda Flood: 5.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

5.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Maranda Nyborg: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG% Mandy McGurk: 7.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

Fordham Schedule