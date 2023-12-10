The Fordham Rams (5-5) will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Fairfield Stags (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Fordham vs. Fairfield Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams average 11.1 more points per game (65.7) than the Stags give up to opponents (54.6).
  • Fordham is 5-3 when it scores more than 54.6 points.
  • Fairfield is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.
  • The Stags average 78.4 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 59.5 the Rams give up.
  • When Fairfield scores more than 59.5 points, it is 6-1.
  • Fordham has a 5-5 record when giving up fewer than 78.4 points.
  • The Stags are making 49.4% of their shots from the field, 10.3% higher than the Rams allow to opponents (39.1%).
  • The Rams shoot 40.9% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Stags concede.

Fordham Leaders

  • Taylor Donaldson: 18.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)
  • Emy Hayford: 12.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 42.9 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
  • Matilda Flood: 5.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Maranda Nyborg: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 50.0 FG%
  • Mandy McGurk: 7.6 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

Fordham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Maine L 74-62 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/5/2023 @ Duquesne L 75-73 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/7/2023 @ Siena L 65-62 MVP Arena
12/10/2023 @ Fairfield - Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/21/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/30/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Rose Hill Gymnasium

