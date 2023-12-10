New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson has a good matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are giving up the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL, 245.2 per game.

Wilson has hauled in 67 catches for a team-leading 745 yards and three TDs this campaign so far this year. He has been targeted on 120 occasions, and averages 62.1 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Wilson and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wilson vs. the Texans

Wilson vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The 245.2 passing yards the Texans give up per outing makes them the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Texans have the No. 2 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 12 this season (one per game).

Watch Jets vs Texans on Fubo!

Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Wilson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wilson Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this year, Wilson has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Wilson has 29.0% of his team's target share (120 targets on 414 passing attempts).

He has 745 receiving yards on 120 targets to rank 102nd in NFL play with 6.2 yards per target.

Wilson has a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 30.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Wilson (12 red zone targets) has been targeted 36.4% of the time in the red zone (33 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 10 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 9 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 13 TAR / 7 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.