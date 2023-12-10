Will Garrett Wilson find his way into the end zone when the New York Jets and the Houston Texans play in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson's 745 yards receiving (62.1 per game) lead the Jets. He has 67 catches on 120 targets and three TDs.

Wilson has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Garrett Wilson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 8 90 0 Week 8 @Giants 13 7 100 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 7 80 0 Week 10 @Raiders 14 9 93 0 Week 11 @Bills 8 2 9 0 Week 12 Dolphins 10 7 44 1 Week 13 Falcons 7 3 50 0

Rep Garrett Wilson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.