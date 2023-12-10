When the New York Jets meet the Houston Texans in Week 14, Garrett Wilson will face a Texans pass defense featuring Derek Stingley Jr.. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Jets vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 89.1 7.4 33 98 7.16

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Garrett Wilson vs. Derek Stingley Jr. Insights

Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense

Garrett Wilson has collected 67 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 745 (62.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 120 times and has three touchdowns.

Through the air, New York's passing offense has been struggling this season, as it ranks second-last in the league with 2,032 passing yards (169.3 per game).

The Jets' offensive attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 30th in the league with 171 points (14.3 per game).

New York, which is averaging 34.5 pass attempts per game, ranks 16th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Jets air it out less often than most of the league, throwing 33 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (53.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Derek Stingley Jr. & the Texans' Defense

Derek Stingley Jr. has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 21 tackles and eight passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing defense, Houston is conceding the seventh-most yards in the NFL at 245.2 per game (2,942 total passing yards against).

The Texans average 20.8 points allowed per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

Houston has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Texans have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Garrett Wilson vs. Derek Stingley Jr. Advanced Stats

Garrett Wilson Derek Stingley Jr. Rec. Targets 120 17 Def. Targets Receptions 67 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.1 10 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 745 21 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 62.1 4.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 222 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.