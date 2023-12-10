Sunday's contest features the Iona Gaels (4-3) and the Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-5) facing off at Hynes Athletic Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 63-61 win for Iona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Gaels head into this game on the heels of a 59-54 win against Hofstra on Thursday.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 63, Sacred Heart 61

Other MAAC Predictions

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Gaels defeated the Providence Friars in a 61-49 win on December 2. It was their best win of the season.

Iona 2023-24 Best Wins

61-49 on the road over Providence (No. 162) on December 2

59-54 on the road over Hofstra (No. 278) on December 7

67-55 on the road over Wagner (No. 351) on November 27

80-59 at home over LIU (No. 356) on November 12

Iona Leaders

Sierra DeAngelo: 13.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

13.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Ella Fajardo: 9.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.1 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Petra Oborilova: 8.7 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)

8.7 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27) Judith Gomez: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels have a -4 scoring differential, putting up 61.9 points per game (255th in college basketball) and giving up 62.4 (145th in college basketball).

