Sunday's contest features the Iona Gaels (3-6) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) facing off at Hynes Athletic Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-64 win for heavily favored Iona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 10.

The game has no line set.

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023

5:00 PM ET

New Rochelle, New York

New Rochelle, New York Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Iona 76, Saint Francis (PA) 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Iona (-11.7)

Iona (-11.7) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Iona has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Saint Francis (PA), who is 4-3-0 ATS. The Gaels have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Red Flash have a record of 1-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels score 73.0 points per game (222nd in college basketball) and give up 73.3 (232nd in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

Iona ranks 316th in the country at 29.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 fewer than the 32.0 its opponents average.

Iona makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball) while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (60th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game while shooting 33.7%.

The Gaels score 93.1 points per 100 possessions (209th in college basketball), while allowing 93.5 points per 100 possessions (266th in college basketball).

Iona has committed 2.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.0 (191st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (50th in college basketball).

