The Iona Gaels (3-6) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gaels have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have hit.
  • Iona is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Gaels are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Flash sit at 325th.
  • The Gaels put up only 1.4 more points per game (73.0) than the Red Flash allow (71.6).
  • When Iona puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 3-1.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Iona performed better in home games last year, posting 80.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game in road games.
  • The Gaels allowed 61.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).
  • In terms of three-pointers, Iona fared better at home last year, draining 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 33.0% three-point percentage away from home.

Iona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Marist L 68-64 Hynes Athletic Center
12/1/2023 @ Fairfield W 78-67 Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/6/2023 Hofstra L 62-57 Hynes Athletic Center
12/10/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Hynes Athletic Center
12/16/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - UBS Arena
12/21/2023 Colgate - Hynes Athletic Center

