How to Watch Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iona Gaels (3-6) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
- TV: ESPN+
Iona Stats Insights
- This season, the Gaels have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have hit.
- Iona is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Flash sit at 325th.
- The Gaels put up only 1.4 more points per game (73.0) than the Red Flash allow (71.6).
- When Iona puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 3-1.
Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Iona performed better in home games last year, posting 80.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game in road games.
- The Gaels allowed 61.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).
- In terms of three-pointers, Iona fared better at home last year, draining 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 33.0% three-point percentage away from home.
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Marist
|L 68-64
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Fairfield
|W 78-67
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/6/2023
|Hofstra
|L 62-57
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/10/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|UBS Arena
|12/21/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
