The Iona Gaels (3-6) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iona Stats Insights

This season, the Gaels have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 45.8% of shots the Red Flash's opponents have hit.

Iona is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Gaels are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Flash sit at 325th.

The Gaels put up only 1.4 more points per game (73.0) than the Red Flash allow (71.6).

When Iona puts up more than 71.6 points, it is 3-1.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Iona performed better in home games last year, posting 80.1 points per game, compared to 73.8 per game in road games.

The Gaels allowed 61.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).

In terms of three-pointers, Iona fared better at home last year, draining 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 33.0% three-point percentage away from home.

