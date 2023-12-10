The Iona Gaels (3-6) will try to stop a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iona Moneyline Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline BetMGM Iona (-16.5) 139.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iona (-16.5) 140.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends

Iona has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

In the Gaels' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Saint Francis (PA) has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

So far this season, just one of the Red Flash games has gone over the point total.

