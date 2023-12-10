The Iona Gaels (1-3) face the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

Sierra DeAngelo: 15.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Ella Fajardo: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Judith Gomez: 5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Natalia Otkhmezuri: 11.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Petra Oborilova: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

