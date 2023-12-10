The Iona Gaels (4-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Iona vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison

  • The Pioneers score an average of 60.7 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 62.4 the Gaels give up.
  • Sacred Heart has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.
  • Iona is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.
  • The Gaels score just 1.2 fewer points per game (61.9) than the Pioneers allow (63.1).
  • Iona is 2-1 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
  • When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 61.9 points, it is 5-0.
  • The Gaels are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Pioneers concede to opponents (42.9%).
  • The Pioneers' 35.9 shooting percentage is 3.7 lower than the Gaels have conceded.

Iona Leaders

  • Sierra DeAngelo: 13.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Ella Fajardo: 9.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.1 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Petra Oborilova: 8.7 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)
  • Judith Gomez: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

Iona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 @ Wagner W 67-55 Spiro Sports Center
12/2/2023 @ Providence W 61-49 Alumni Hall (RI)
12/7/2023 @ Hofstra W 59-54 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/10/2023 Sacred Heart - Hynes Athletic Center
12/16/2023 Niagara - Hynes Athletic Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook - Hynes Athletic Center

