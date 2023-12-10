How to Watch the Iona vs. Sacred Heart Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Iona Gaels (4-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Iona vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison
- The Pioneers score an average of 60.7 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 62.4 the Gaels give up.
- Sacred Heart has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.
- Iona is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.
- The Gaels score just 1.2 fewer points per game (61.9) than the Pioneers allow (63.1).
- Iona is 2-1 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
- When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 61.9 points, it is 5-0.
- The Gaels are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Pioneers concede to opponents (42.9%).
- The Pioneers' 35.9 shooting percentage is 3.7 lower than the Gaels have conceded.
Iona Leaders
- Sierra DeAngelo: 13.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Ella Fajardo: 9.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.1 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Petra Oborilova: 8.7 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)
- Judith Gomez: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
Iona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Wagner
|W 67-55
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Providence
|W 61-49
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|12/7/2023
|@ Hofstra
|W 59-54
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/10/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
