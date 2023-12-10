The Iona Gaels (4-3) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Iona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York TV: ESPN+

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers score an average of 60.7 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 62.4 the Gaels give up.

Sacred Heart has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.

Iona is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.7 points.

The Gaels score just 1.2 fewer points per game (61.9) than the Pioneers allow (63.1).

Iona is 2-1 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 61.9 points, it is 5-0.

The Gaels are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Pioneers concede to opponents (42.9%).

The Pioneers' 35.9 shooting percentage is 3.7 lower than the Gaels have conceded.

Iona Leaders

Sierra DeAngelo: 13.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

13.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Ella Fajardo: 9.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Natalia Otkhmezuri: 12.1 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Petra Oborilova: 8.7 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)

8.7 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27) Judith Gomez: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

Iona Schedule