The Iona Gaels (2-4) will face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Iona Players to Watch

Idan Tretout: 17.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Gordon: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Wheza Panzo: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Joel Brown: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Jean Aranguren: 8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison

Iona Rank Iona AVG Saint Francis (PA) AVG Saint Francis (PA) Rank 160th 76.3 Points Scored 64.7 334th 301st 77.2 Points Allowed 72.9 216th 344th 27.7 Rebounds 28.0 332nd 254th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 150th 49th 9.3 3pt Made 4.6 342nd 197th 13.0 Assists 10.4 321st 103rd 10.8 Turnovers 12.4 206th

