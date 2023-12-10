Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Iona Gaels (2-4) will face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Iona Games
Iona Players to Watch
- Idan Tretout: 17.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Gordon: 12.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 11.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joel Brown: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jean Aranguren: 8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison
|Iona Rank
|Iona AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|160th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|64.7
|334th
|301st
|77.2
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|216th
|344th
|27.7
|Rebounds
|28.0
|332nd
|254th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|150th
|49th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|4.6
|342nd
|197th
|13.0
|Assists
|10.4
|321st
|103rd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.4
|206th
