The Iona Gaels (3-6) are heavy favorites (-16.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hynes Athletic Center. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iona -16.5 139.5

Iona Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Iona and its opponents have scored more than 139.5 combined points.

Iona has an average total of 146.3 in its contests this year, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Gaels have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Iona has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Gaels have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -2000 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iona has a 95.2% chance to win.

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iona 7 77.8% 73.0 138.6 73.3 144.9 149.1 Saint Francis (PA) 2 28.6% 65.6 138.6 71.6 144.9 139.6

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

The 73.0 points per game the Gaels average are only 1.4 more points than the Red Flash allow (71.6).

Iona is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iona 5-4-0 0-0 5-4-0 Saint Francis (PA) 4-3-0 2-2 1-6-0

Iona vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iona Saint Francis (PA) 11-1 Home Record 10-5 8-4 Away Record 3-13 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

