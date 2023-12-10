Find out how each Ivy League team measures up to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Princeton

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 24-1

10-1 | 24-1 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 134th

134th Last Game: W 92-40 vs Bryn Athyn College

Next Game

Opponent: Delaware Valley

Delaware Valley Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Cornell

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 18-8

7-2 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th

269th Last Game: L 81-70 vs Syracuse

Next Game

Opponent: @ Siena

@ Siena Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Pennsylvania

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-12

7-5 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th

206th Last Game: W 78-68 vs Howard

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rider

@ Rider Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Yale

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-12

7-5 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 152nd

152nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th

204th Last Game: W 73-66 vs Quinnipiac

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas

@ Kansas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Harvard

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-9

7-3 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 162nd

162nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd

202nd Last Game: W 70-64 vs Army

Next Game

Opponent: Holy Cross

Holy Cross Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Columbia

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 11-13

8-3 | 11-13 Overall Rank: 211th

211th Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th

345th Last Game: W 87-83 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fordham

@ Fordham Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Dartmouth

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-21

3-6 | 4-21 Overall Rank: 287th

287th Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th

178th Last Game: W 63-56 vs Boston University

Next Game

Opponent: @ Le Moyne

@ Le Moyne Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Brown

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-24

3-9 | 4-24 Overall Rank: 304th

304th Strength of Schedule Rank: 214th

214th Last Game: L 74-54 vs Providence

Next Game