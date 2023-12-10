Looking for an up-to-date view of the Ivy League and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Power Rankings

1. Princeton Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 24-3

8-3 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 66-55 vs Rutgers Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Vermont

@ Vermont Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 2. Columbia Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-6

7-4 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th

78th Last Game: W 79-50 vs Wagner Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ San Francisco

@ San Francisco Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 3. Harvard Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-10

5-5 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th

74th Last Game: L 80-77 vs Boston University Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ UMass Lowell

@ UMass Lowell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 4. Brown Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 16-10

8-3 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 158th

158th Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th

236th Last Game: W 53-52 vs New Hampshire Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ San Diego

@ San Diego Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 5. Pennsylvania Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-15

6-5 | 10-15 Overall Rank: 205th

205th Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th

207th Last Game: L 61-47 vs Temple Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Maine

Maine Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 6. Cornell Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-16

5-4 | 10-16 Overall Rank: 242nd

242nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th

277th Last Game: W 55-53 vs Saint Bonaventure Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Syracuse

@ Syracuse Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 7. Yale Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 5-22

2-9 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 269th

269th Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd

243rd Last Game: L 63-58 vs Providence Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: St. John's (NY)

St. John's (NY) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 8. Dartmouth Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-19

4-5 | 5-19 Overall Rank: 328th

328th Strength of Schedule Rank: 345th

345th Last Game: L 68-57 vs Albany Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ UMass Lowell

@ UMass Lowell Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

Sportsbook Promo Codes