For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jacob Trouba a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Trouba stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Trouba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

Trouba has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Trouba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:30 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:43 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 1 1 0 23:33 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:09 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:36 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:36 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 2 0 2 23:57 Away L 6-3

Rangers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

