Will James Cook pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Buffalo's top rusher, Cook, has rushed 153 times for 731 yards (60.9 per game), with one touchdown.

Cook also has 33 catches for 308 yards (25.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Cook has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

He has made two touchdown catches this season in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

James Cook Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 12 46 0 4 17 0 Week 2 Raiders 17 123 0 4 36 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 98 0 2 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 12 29 1 1 48 0 Week 5 Jaguars 5 -4 0 3 25 0 Week 6 Giants 14 71 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 13 56 0 3 46 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 14 67 0 1 6 0 Week 9 @Bengals 6 20 0 4 19 0 Week 10 Broncos 12 109 0 2 11 0 Week 11 Jets 17 73 0 3 29 1 Week 12 @Eagles 16 43 0 6 57 0

