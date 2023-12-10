With the New York Jets squaring off against the Houston Texans in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jeremy Ruckert a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jeremy Ruckert score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Ruckert's 17 targets have led to 11 catches for 98 yards (12.3 per game).

Ruckert, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Jeremy Ruckert Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 2 2 26 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 1 2 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 11 @Bills 4 3 25 0 Week 12 Dolphins 4 2 18 0 Week 13 Falcons 3 1 12 0

