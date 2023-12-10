New York (4-8) brings a five-game losing streak into a matchup with Houston (7-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Texans are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 33 in the outing.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Texans facing off against the Jets, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Jets vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jets have been winning two times, have trailed nine times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Texans have led three times, have been behind seven times, and have been knotted up two times.

Houston's offense is averaging 4.8 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

In 12 games this year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up one time.

Houston's offense is averaging 7.1 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 3.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

In 12 games this year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

On offense, Houston is averaging 3.7 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 7.3 points on average in the third quarter (31st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Jets have won the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In 12 games this season, the Texans have won the fourth quarter five times, lost three times, and tied four times.

Houston's offense is averaging 7.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

Jets vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Jets have been leading after the first half in two games, have trailed after the first half in nine games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

The Texans have led after the first half in eight games (6-2 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in four games (1-3).

2nd Half

In 12 games this season, the Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half five times, been outscored six times, and tied one time.

In 12 games this year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (2-2 record in those games), lost six times (3-3), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

Houston's offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 12.3 points on average in the second half.

