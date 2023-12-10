The Houston Texans will play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Texans will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Texans are totaling 373.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 19th, giving up 342.2 yards per contest. The Jets rank second-worst in total yards per game (260.1), but they've been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking ninth in the NFL with 312.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Jets vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (-3.5) Over (33) Texans 25, Jets 15

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Jets.

New York has covered four times in 12 games with a spread this year.

The Jets have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

New York games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.

The average total points scored in Jets games this year (33) is six points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Texans have a 65.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Texans have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

A total of four out of 12 Houston games this season have hit the over.

The total for this game is 33, 10.7 points fewer than the average total in Texans games thus far this season.

Jets vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 23.4 20.8 24.7 20.6 21.6 21 New York 14.3 20.9 14.1 20.3 14.4 21.8

