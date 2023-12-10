Jets vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Nico Collins will lead the Houston Texans into their game versus the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Several of the key contributors for the Texans and the Jets will have player props available for this game.
Breece Hall Touchdown Odds
- Hall Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420
Nico Collins Touchdown Odds
- Collins Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Collins Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340
More Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Zach Wilson
|182.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
More Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Brown
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
|Nico Collins
|-
|-
|66.5 (-113)
|Dameon Pierce
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|-
|Devin Singletary
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|C.J. Stroud
|213.5 (-113)
|10.5 (-113)
|-
