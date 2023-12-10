Nico Collins will lead the Houston Texans into their game versus the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Several of the key contributors for the Texans and the Jets will have player props available for this game.

Sign up to bet on the Texans-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +700

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420

Nico Collins Touchdown Odds

Collins Odds to Score First TD: +550

Collins Odds to Score Anytime TD: +340

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Conklin - - 27.5 (-113) Zach Wilson 182.5 (-113) - - Garrett Wilson - - 53.5 (-113)

More Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Brown - - 40.5 (-113) Nico Collins - - 66.5 (-113) Dameon Pierce - 39.5 (-113) - Devin Singletary - 36.5 (-113) 8.5 (-113) C.J. Stroud 213.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.