Review the injury report for the New York Jets (4-8), which currently has eight players listed on it, as the Jets ready for their matchup with the Houston Texans (7-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM .

Last time out, the Jets were beaten by the Atlanta Falcons 13-8.

In their last outing, the Texans won 22-17 over the Denver Broncos.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Breece Hall RB Ankle Questionable Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out Tyler Conklin TE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Wes Schweitzer OL Calf Out John Franklin-Myers DL Ankle Questionable Carter Warren OT Hip Questionable Jason Brownlee WR Ankle Out Mekhi Becton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status George Fant OT Hip Questionable Jimmie Ward S Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice DeAndre Houston-Carson DB Illness Questionable Neville Hewitt LB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Brown WR Knee Questionable Dalton Schultz TE Hamstring Out Sheldon Rankins DT Elbow Questionable Denzel Perryman LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Will Anderson Jr. DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Jets vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

CBS

Jets Season Insights

The Jets have not been getting things done offensively, ranking second-worst with 260.1 total yards per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, giving up 312.7 total yards per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Jets rank third-worst in points per game (14.3), but they've been better defensively, ranking 13th in the NFL with 20.9 points allowed per contest.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Jets are a bottom-five pass offense, putting up only 169.3 passing yards per game (second-worst). On the bright side, they are dominating on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 176.6 passing yards per contest (third-best).

In terms of rushing, this season has been tough for New York on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging just 90.8 rushing yards per contest (fourth-worst) and allowing 136.1 rushing yards per game (fifth-worst).

The Jets have accumulated 19 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) and committed 23 turnovers (29th in NFL) this season for a -4 turnover margin that ranks 22nd in the NFL.

Jets vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Texans (-3.5)

Texans (-3.5) Moneyline: Texans (-190), Jets (+155)

Texans (-190), Jets (+155) Total: 33 points

