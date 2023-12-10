How to Watch Jets vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The New York Jets (4-8) host the Houston Texans (7-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will try to stop a five-game losing streak.
We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Texans vs. Jets
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
Jets Insights
- This season the Jets score 6.5 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Texans give up (20.8).
- The Jets collect 82.1 fewer yards per game (260.1) than the Texans give up per outing (342.2).
- This season New York averages 90.8 yards per game on the ground, 6.2 fewer yards than Houston allows (97).
- The Jets have turned the ball over 23 times this season, five more turnovers than the Texans have forced (18).
Jets Home Performance
- The Jets score fewer points at home (14.1 per game) than they do overall (14.3), but also allow fewer at home (20.3 per game) than overall (20.9).
- At home, the Jets pick up fewer yards (246.9 per game) than overall (260.1). They also concede more (314.4 per game) than overall (312.7).
- New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (166.6 per game) than it does overall (169.3), and concedes more (188.9 per game) than overall (176.6).
- The Jets pick up 80.3 rushing yards per game at home (10.5 fewer than overall), and concede 125.6 rushing yards at home (10.5 fewer than overall).
- At home the Jets convert more third downs (25%) than overall (23.1%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (47.1%) than overall (41.3%).
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 32-6
|CBS
|11/24/2023
|Miami
|L 34-13
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/3/2023
|Atlanta
|L 13-8
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Houston
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Miami
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|12/28/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
