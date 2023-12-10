The New York Jets (4-8) host the Houston Texans (7-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will try to stop a five-game losing streak.

How to Watch Texans vs. Jets

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Jets Insights

This season the Jets score 6.5 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Texans give up (20.8).

The Jets collect 82.1 fewer yards per game (260.1) than the Texans give up per outing (342.2).

This season New York averages 90.8 yards per game on the ground, 6.2 fewer yards than Houston allows (97).

The Jets have turned the ball over 23 times this season, five more turnovers than the Texans have forced (18).

Jets Home Performance

The Jets score fewer points at home (14.1 per game) than they do overall (14.3), but also allow fewer at home (20.3 per game) than overall (20.9).

At home, the Jets pick up fewer yards (246.9 per game) than overall (260.1). They also concede more (314.4 per game) than overall (312.7).

New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (166.6 per game) than it does overall (169.3), and concedes more (188.9 per game) than overall (176.6).

The Jets pick up 80.3 rushing yards per game at home (10.5 fewer than overall), and concede 125.6 rushing yards at home (10.5 fewer than overall).

At home the Jets convert more third downs (25%) than overall (23.1%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (47.1%) than overall (41.3%).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Buffalo L 32-6 CBS 11/24/2023 Miami L 34-13 Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 Atlanta L 13-8 FOX 12/10/2023 Houston - CBS 12/17/2023 at Miami - CBS 12/24/2023 Washington - CBS 12/28/2023 at Cleveland - Amazon Prime Video

