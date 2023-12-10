Jets vs. Texans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
The New York Jets (4-8) are listed as 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end their five-game losing streak in a matchup with the Houston Texans (7-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 33 points.
As the Texans prepare for this matchup against the Jets, here are their recent betting insights and trends. As the Jets ready for this matchup against the Texans, here are their betting insights and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texans (-4.5)
|33
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Texans (-5.5)
|32.5
|-230
|+190
Other Week 14 Odds
New York vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
Jets vs. Texans Betting Insights
- Against the spread, New York is 4-7-1 this season.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, the Jets have two wins ATS (2-3).
- There have been four New York games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.
- Houston has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Texans don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Houston has hit the over in four of its 12 games with a set total (33.3%).
