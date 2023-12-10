The New York Jets (4-8) are listed as 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end their five-game losing streak in a matchup with the Houston Texans (7-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. This contest has an over/under of 33 points.

As the Texans prepare for this matchup against the Jets, here are their recent betting insights and trends. As the Jets ready for this matchup against the Texans, here are their betting insights and trends.

Jets vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Texans (-4.5) 33 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texans (-5.5) 32.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 14 Odds

New York vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

Jets vs. Texans Betting Insights

Against the spread, New York is 4-7-1 this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, the Jets have two wins ATS (2-3).

There have been four New York games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

Houston has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Texans don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Houston has hit the over in four of its 12 games with a set total (33.3%).

